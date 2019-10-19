HOUGHTON LAKE — Manton dropped a 43-6 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference football contest.
The game mirrored most of the Rangers' season as they'd move the ball a little bit and then stall with penalties and miscues.
"We're pretty banged up and lost our middle linebacker in the second quarter tonight," Manton coach Eric Salani said. "We struggled moving the ball at times and when we did, we had a penalty or sack to move us back."
Lane Helsel paced Manton with 87 yards passing, including 48 yards to Kaleb Moore and 29 to Cole Regnerus.
Regnerus led the defense with 11 tackles while Lucas McKernan and Jacob Ruppert each had nine.
Manton hosts Rogers City next Friday.
