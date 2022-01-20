HOUGHTON LAKE — Manton dropped a 43-35 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball game Wednesday night.
"We were just a step slow in all phases of the game," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "Houghton Lake is a very scrappy team and we didn't match their intensity."
It was 6-6 after the first quarter and the Bobcats were up 18-16 at halftime and 32-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Nolan Moffit paced the Rangers with 10 points while Lincoln Hicks had nine and Johnathen Traxler added eight.
"Nolan had is his best game of the year tonight and that was nice to see," Hiller added.
Manton is at McBain on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.