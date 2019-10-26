MANTON — Almost.
Manton trailed 18-0 at halftime and made a big comeback before falling to Rogers City 18-16 in a non-conference football game Friday night.
While the season has been a struggle for the Rangers, head coach Eric Salani said his team played to the final whistle in this one.
"We were able to battle back and we just ran out of time," he said. "We dug ourselves a rut in the first half and they were able to move the ball through the air on us.
"Then we battled back and had a great second half."
Lane Helsel paced Manton with 173 yards passing. Kaleb Moore hauled in 52 yards and a touchdown while Cole Regnerus had 48 yards receiving and caught a two-point conversion.
Noah Miles led the way defensively with 10 tackles.
