ROSCOMMON — Manton dropped a 20-12 decision to Roscommon in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
Miscues were the big culprit for the Rangers.
"We had long drives going and then penalties killed them," Manton coach Eric Salani said. "We just shot ourselves in the foot a lot and it was a tough game in that regard.
"It was just mental errors, penalties and guys not doing their job at times."
Lane Helsel paced Manton with 180 yards passing while Cole Regnerus had 165 yards receiving.
Regnerus paced the defense with 12 tackles while Walker Herrick had 10 and Lucan McKernan had eight.
The Rangers are at Beal City next Friday.
