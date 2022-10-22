MANTON — That's a much better feeling going into the off-season.
Manton scored a 33-15 win over Johannesburg-Lewiston in a non-conference football game Friday night to wrap up its season.
The Rangers finish at 4-5 overall and likely not enough playoff points to sneak into the post-season.
"We were able to get everybody in the game and it was great to be able to send the seniors out with a win," Manton coach Eric Salani said. "We've got a very young team."
The biggest news for Manton is it took care of the ball. The Rangers executed offensively and didn't turn it over while forcing a couple of turnovers of their own.
"We executed really well and that was great to see," Salani said.
Leon Barber ran for 92 yards and a three touchdowns and also scored another TD on a fumble recovery. Logan Baker added 86 yards rushing, Andrew Phillips 43 and Lenny Schmidt 40.
Winters hit Phillips for a 65-yard TD pass also ran for another himself.
