LAKE CITY — A couple of extra days was worth the wait for Manton.
The Rangers beat Lake City 86-77 in a rescheduled Highland Conference track and field meet to forge a three-way tie atop the league standings.
Manton, Lake City and Beal City all share the league crown.
“This was a total and complete team effort,” Manton coach Trevor Thiebaut said. “We got points everywhere from the 100-meter dash to the 3200, to the jumps, the throws and in relays.
“I’ve never heard of a three-way tie for a championship in track but I am happy we were a part of it. This has to be the most competitive year in the Highland for track in a very, very long time. Congratulations to both Lake City and Beal City, as well.”
Noah Morrow had another big day on the track as the Manton senior won the 400-meter dash in a personal-best time of 51.9 seconds. He also won the 800, 1600 and 3200 while Logan Baker won the 100 and 200 dashes.
Andrew Phillips won the long jump and Carter Helsel the discus. The Rangers also won the 1600 and 3200 relays.
Lake City’s Caleb Doe won the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and pole vault while Rowland Ball won the shot put with a personal-best throw of 46-feet. Gavin Bisballe won the high jump and the Trojans won the 400 and 800 relays.
“I was proud of our guys as they competed hard as they do with every opportunity that is put in front of them,” Lake City coach Nathan Nederhood said. “The Highland is a strong conference with parity that hopefully allows these young men to appreciate everything they earned.”
LAKE CITY — Pine River and Lake City split a pair of Highland Conference softball games. The Bucks won the opener 8-5 while the Trojans won the nightcap 9-8.
Amanda Hill got the win for Pine River in the opener, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Hill had two hits; Madison Smith two hits and an RBI; and Madi Sparks a hit and an RBI.
Kasey Keenan took the loss for Lake City, allowing three earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Hannah Vasicek had two hits and an RBI; and Kaylee Keenan a run-scoring double.
Zoe Butkovich got the win in game two for Lake City as she allowed three earned runs on three hits and seven walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Vasicek had three hits; Butkovich an RBI; Tarrin Miller a hit; Kasey Keenan a hit and two RBIs; Mya Miller two hits; Payton Hogan a hit and an RBI; and Helen Brown a hit and an RBI.
Sadler Mumby took the loss for Pine River, allowing seven hits and no walk while striking out two in three innings.
At the plate, Madi Sparks had a double and two RBIs; Alaina Nichols a hit; Laney Sparks a hit and an RBI; and Liv Martin a hit.
Pine River hosts Montabella today.
MANTON — Grayling and Manton split a pair of non-league contests. The Vikings won the opener 17-0 while the Rangers won game two 7-6.
“We had a rough first game but I was happy the girls fought back in the first game,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said. “Autumn, Megan and Shelby stepped up on senior night and had some timely hits.”
Maggie Powers took the loss in the opener, allowing four earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one in 2.2 innings of relief.
Shelby Bundy got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Autumn Sackett had three hits; Bundy four hits and an RBI; Adriana Sackett an RBI; and Aliyah Geary an RBI.
LAKE CITY — Lake City finished off an 11-8 win over Manton from April 22 and then beat the Rangers 8-2 in a non-league game.
Brody Gothard got the win in the first game, allowing three earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out seven in four innings of relief work.
At the plate, Lane McLeod had a hit; Tyler Atkins two hits; Gothard an RBI; Devin Nolan two hits and three RBIs; Job Rogers two hits and two RBIs; and Cole McGiness two hits.
AJ VanDuinen picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four.
At the plate, McGiness had an RBI; Tyler Atkins a hit and an RBI; McLeod two hits and two RBIs; Nolan a hit and three RBIs; and Ethan Goodrich two hits and an RBI.
TRAVERSE CITY — Getting to play at Turtle Creek Stadium, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters, was worth even having to play in the rain Wednesday as Marion swept Bear Lake 19-7 and 16-3.
Mason Salisbury got the win in game one, allowing five earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out eight in five innings of work.
At the plate, Gavin Prielipp had two hits and an RBI; Aadin Yowell a hit; Salisbury two hits and three RBIs; Weston Cox a hit and five RBIs; Tucker Sigafoose an RBI; Braden Prielipp a hit and two RBIs; and Keegan Baldwin an RBI.
Yowell got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on no hits and four walks while striking out nine.
At the plate, Gavin Prielipp had two hits; Yowell a hit and an RBI; Cox an RBI; and Braden Prielipp a hit and two RBIs.
WEST BRANCH — Cadillac put together a much better day, taking third in The Nightmare Invitational.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 304 while Chelsea shot a 324 and Cadillac a 327.
“Coach Bailey and I are much happier with the way the guys competed today compared to Tuesday,” Cadillac coach Dan Alto said.
“We had a real good practice (Wednesday) stressing the little things that save round. The guys were really dialed in and had a great mindset on the course today.
“We finished ahead of some really good teams and this should be a great confidence builder heading into regionals.”
Harry Chipman took third overall with a 75 while Noah Traviss shot an 83, Ben Drabik 84 and MacKale McGuire 85.
Cadillac competes in a Division 2 regional Tuesday at Lincoln Hills Golf Course.
MESICK — Manton shot a team score of 214 in a dual match against Mesick at Antioch Hills Golf Club.
Lincoln Hicks paced the Rangers with a 52 while Connor Garno shot a 53, Brady Sinkel 54 and Luke Puffer 55.
Manton competes in a Division 4 regional Tuesday at Stonegate in Twin Lakes.
LAKE CITY — Northern Michigan Christian claimed its first Missaukee Cup since 2017 after taking first in the finale Wednesday at Missaukee Golf Club.
The Comets shot a 172 while McBain shot 179 and Lake City a 223.
“McBain has won this cup the last three seasons and it’s nice to have it back after winning it in 2017,” NMC coach Dave Skinner said.
“McBain led the series going into the final by four strokes so just winning wasn’t going to be enough.
“We played in some very wet weather and all of players performed well.”
Titus Best paced NMC with a 40 while Cameron Baas shot 41, Emmitt Baas 44 and Ty VanHaitsma 47.
