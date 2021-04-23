MANTON — To call them a little on the inexperienced side is quite true.
Playing its first match in three years, Manton took fourth with a 492 at its own Frostbite Open Thursday at Emerald Vale.
The match marked the first event for every player on the Rangers' roster.
"I am very proud of all of my kids," Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. "It was cold and windy but the kids stayed positive and showed a lot of promise."
Lincoln Hicks carded a 116 while Conner Garno shot a 119 and Luke Puffer 121.
Houghton Lake won the event.
Manton is at Roscommon on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Marion sweeps Pentwater
MARION — Marion ran its record to 9-1 overall as it swept Pentwater 10-0 and 23-1 in a pair of West Michigan D Conference contest.
"This was our best hitting night of the year and we got great pitching performances to go with it," Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
Chase Seeley got the win in the opener, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out five.
Gavin Prielipp led the way at the plate with four hits and two RBIs while Riley Moggo had three hits and two RBIs. Braden Prielpp and Mason Salisbury had two hits apiece while McCoy Williams doubled.
Braden Prielipp got the win in game two, striking out six batters.
Gravin Prielipp had three hits while Aadin Yowell added three hits and four RBIs. Salisbury had two hits and three RBIs; Colton Hammer two hits; Josh Peterson two hits; and Dylan Thomas a hit.
Marion is at Manistee Catholic on Monday.
Mesick wins two
MESICK — Mesick took two from West Michigan D Conference foe, 9-1 and 19-3.
"We got our bats going which was a good thing," Mesick coach Tim Parrish said.
Cole Spencer got the win in the opener, striking out 11 batters.
At the plate, Brad Smith had three hits and two RBIs; Spencer a two-run homer, a triple and three RBI; and Carter Simmer two hits and an RBI.
Colin Jewett got the win in game two.
At the plate, Gabe Parrish had two hits, including a double and two RBIs; Jewett two hits, including a double, and four RBIs; and Simmer three hits and three RBIs.
Mesick (5-3 overall) is at Mason County Eastern on Monday.
Manistee tops Pine River
LEROY — Manistee beat Pine River 8-1 in a non-league game and the second was called after three innings due to darkness with the Bucks up 4-3.
"We just couldn't get the big hit when we needed it in that first game," Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said.
Cole Hill pitched the first three innings, allowing two earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out four.
Garret Sumpter had a run-scoring double while Hunter Kanouse and Austin Dean each doubled, as well.
Pine River (4-3 overall) is at Houghton Lake today.
SOFTBALL
Mesick wins two
MESICK — Mesick ran its record to 7-1 overall as it swept Manistee Catholic 15-0 and 15-5 in West Michigan D play.
"We hit the cover off the ball in the first game and then couldn't hit in the second," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "We played pretty sloppy ball, too."
Kelsey Quiggin got the win in game one, striking out five.
At the plate, Grace Quiggin had three hits and four RBIs; Maranda Keillor two hits; Kelsey Quiggin two hits and three runs scored; Mattie Akom two hits and three RBIs; and Angee Wheeler two hits.
Grace Quiggin got the win in game two, striking out three.
Wheeler and Maraya Buell had the lone hits for the Bulldogs.
Mesick is at Mason County Eastern on Monday.
Pine River wins two
LEROY — Pine River evened its record at 4-4 with a sweep of non-league foe Manistee, 9-0, and 19-4.
"We spent all week talking about being able to finish a game and we did today," Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. "We ran the bases aggressively and everyone got a hit."
Amanda Hill got the win in the opener, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out seven.
She helped her own case at the plate with three hits while Madi Sparks had two hits, including a triple. Olivia Martin tripled while Alayna Nichols added a two-run triple.
Sparks got the win in game two, allowing four runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three.
Emma Whitley led the way at the plate with a double, triple and three RBIs while CorNesha Holmes had two hits. Nichols, Sparks and Bailey Hubbard had a hit and an RBI while Martin also tripled.
Pine River is at Houghton Lake today.
