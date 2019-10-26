HOUGHTON LAKE — Manton overcame a slow start to beat Houghton Lake 21-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-23 in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Thursday night.
"We started out slow and timid," Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. "Houghton Lake came at us with a big block and scrappy defense and let us know early we were going to have to work really hard to walk out with a win.
"We also had over 20 hitting errors which is uncharacteristic for this team. Thankfully, they showed their grit and mental toughness and didn't get rattled or give up."
Abby Brown had an ace, seven kills, two blocks, 36 assists and 15 digs while Addison Letts had four aces, four kills and 28 digs. Brianna Puffer had an ace, 18 kills, two blocks and 12 digs while Jaden Wilder had an ace, eight kills and 26 digs.
Leah Helsel had two kills, an assist and two digs while Madalynn Lutke had an ace and 26 digs. Megan Moffit added two aces, 10 kills and 28 digs.
Manton (37-2 overall, 14-1 Highland) is at Beal City on Tuesday.
Mesick splits tri
FRANKFORT — Mesick split a pair of non-league matches with Frankfort and Bear Lake.
The Bulldogs beat the Lakers 25-15, 25-10 and lost to the Panthers 25-14, 25-21.
"Overall, we played well as we were covering the floor well and setting up our hitters consistently," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "We gave away too many points by missed serves and miscommunications between our players."
Grace Quiggin had two aces, 15 kills, an assist, 11 digs and two blocks while Elizabeth Hamilton had two aces, three kills and 11 digs. Kelsey Quiggin had two aces, two kills, an assist and 27 digs while Kaylee O'Neill added 18 digs.
Trinity Harris had a kill, an assist and 16 digs while Kaylee Carson added four aces, a kill and 15 digs. Lexy Abraham had four aces, seven assists, a kill and six digs while Madison Weinert added 11 assists, an ace and nine digs.
Mesick hosts Buckley on Monday.
