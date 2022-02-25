CHARLEVOIX — Manton used a strong second quarter to find some distance en route to a 37-25 win over Charlevoix in a non-conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
The Rayders led just 4-3 after the first quarter before the Rangers outscored them 16-2 in the second for a 19-6 lead at the break.
It was 25-11 going into the fourth quarter.
“We had a great second quarter and that started our run,” Manton coach JP Katona said. “Right now, we’re playing very well together and we’re meshing at the right time.”
Lauren Wilder paced Manton with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals while Megan Moffit had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Leah Helsel added five points and eight rebounds.
The Rangers face Houghton Lake or host Grayling in a Division 3 district contest on Wednesday.
GAYLORD — For three quarters, life was good.
The final eight minutes, though, were a struggle.
Lake City wrapped up the regular season with a 55-48 loss to Gaylord in a non-conference girls basketball contest.
The Trojans led 15-11 after the first quarter and 26-25 at halftime before taking a 41-35 lead into the fourth.
“We played three really good quarters of basketball against a good team,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “We just ran out of gas in the fourth quarter and couldn’t get shots to fall.
“I was happy with the way we played, though, and it’s a step in the right direction headed into districts next week.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 21 points and five rebounds while Chloe Bisballe added 17 points and 10 rebounds.
The Trojans face Roscommon in a Division 3 district contest Wednesday at Grayling.
BIG RAPIDS — A strong second half helped Marion beat Big Rapids Crossroads 48-22 in a West Michigan D League girls basketball contest.
The Eagles led 18-14 at halftime but outscored the Cougars 19-4 in the third for a commanding 37-18 lead going into the fourth.
“It took us a half of basketball to kick off the rust,” Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. “I thought we played a really good third quarter and we need to keep this energy rolling forward.”
Harley Bear paced Marion with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Georgia Meyer had 14 points and 17 rebounds.
Makayla Cruson added nine points and eight rebounds.
The Eagles (11-5 overall) host Manistee Catholic today.
MESICK — Mesick wrapped up its regular season at 14-5 with a 40-28 win over WMD foe Pentwater.
Jillian Hillier paced the Bulldogs with 20 points.
Mesick faces either Suttons Bay or Leland in a Division 4 district contest Wednesday at Forest Area.
