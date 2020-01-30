MANTON — Manton got off to a hot start and never looked back in a 59-26 win over Evart in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Rangers were up 18-4 after the first quarter and had a commanding 33-14 lead at halftime.
"I loved our work ethic tonight and it felt like we had a little extra pep in our step," Manton coach JP Katona said. "We played well all around and had great minutes from our entire team."
Jaden Wilder paced Manton with 16 points and five assists while Abby Shepler added 13 points. Brianna Puffer had eight points and five rebounds.
A. Gray paced Evart with eight points.
Manton hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Friday while Evart is at McBain.
