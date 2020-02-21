MANTON — Back on track.
Manton bounced back from a tough loss to Lake City by beating Houghton Lake 54-37 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
The Rangers led 22-14 after the first quarter and 35-17 at halftime.
"Houghton Lake had a strong first quarter and we had to fight back," Manton coach JP Katona said. "We had a strong second quarter and I thought our senior leadership took over.
"It was nice to get our shot back, too. We hit more than 10 3-pointers and so credit our unselfish play with making the extra pass."
Jaden Wilder paced Manton with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Brianna Puffer added nine points and four steals. Molly Lane grabbed nine rebounds.
The Rangers are at Pine River on Wednesday.
