MANTON — Apparently, size does matter.
A Manton team loaded with standout guards and wings saw its post player make all the difference this time around.
Senior center Molly Lane had a big night and helped lead the Rangers to a 67-52 win over Kingsley in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
Lane recorded 19 points and seven rebounds in helping Manton knock off the perennial powerhouse Stags.
"I thought Molly was a difference-maker tonight," Manton coach JP Katona said. "They really didn't have an answer for her.
"She's been nursing a knee injury so she didn't start and I sprinkled her in after that. She probably only played half of the game but she played well."
That seemed to be infectious.
Manton led 18-10 after the first quarter but then outscored Kingsley 20-8 in the second quarter for a commanding 38-18 halftime lead.
"We had great intensity," Katona said. "For us to jump out like that against a team the caliber of Kingsley is impressive.
"They came out guns blazing in the quarter and made a run at us but we weathered the storm. Abby (Brown and Jaden (Wilder) handled themselves terrifically against their pressure."
The Rangers still led 58-42 going into the fourth quarter before finishing it off.
Brown had a big night, too, with 19 points and three assists. The total puts the senior guard over the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Wilder added 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Brianna Puffer had nine points and nine rebounds. Abby Shepler also grabbed nine rebounds.
Manton (4-0 overall) is at Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday.
