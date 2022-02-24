MANTON — Manton overcame a sluggish start to beat Pine River 43-35 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
The game was tied at 4-4 after the first quarter before the Rangers took a 14-10 lead into halftime. Manton was up 38-23 going into the fourth.
"Pine River had a nice game plan," Manton coach JP Katona said. "They were physical and aggressive which is what we want to see before we get to the postseason.
"We were lethargic with no school again and so it took us awhile to get our bearings back."
Leah Helsel paced Manton with 13 points and five rebounds while Lauren Wilder added 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four rebounds.
Adrianna Sackett had eight points; Genna Alexander seven points and six rebounds; and Megan Moffit seven rebounds, six steals and five points.
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 19 points, 16 rebounds and four assists while Amanda Hill had six points and two assists. Neveah Rizor added six points.
Pine River coach Paula Justin commended the play Lynn Belvin defensively on Wilder, as well.
Manton is at Charlevoix today while Pine River is at Beal City on Friday.
