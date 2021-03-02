MANTON — Try as they might, they couldn't close this one out.
Eventually, Manton got it done as it beat Pine River 58-45 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Rangers, who came out shooting the ball well, led 19-13 after the first quarter and 34-25 at halftime. It was 45-32 going into the fourth quarter.
"We need to learn to play a complete four quarters," Manton coach JP Katona said. "I thought we left a lot out there and went into cruise control a little early.
"That's something we need to work on in the last couple of weeks of the season."
Lauren Wilder paced Manton with 20 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals while Leah Helsel added 17 points and six rebounds. Aysia Taylor had 15 points, five rebounds and three steals while Megan Moffit added five assists and five rebounds.
Manton (5-2 overall) hosts Northern Michigan Christan on Wednesday.
