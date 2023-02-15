MANTON — Manton used a strong fourth quarter to beat Roscommon 40-34 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday.
The Bucks led 10-9 after the first quarter and 19-17 at halftime before taking a 24-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
"It was a defensive win," Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said. "I thought we stayed in the game with our defensive game plan.
"We didn't get a lot of steals until the fourth quarter when we took the lead."
Leah Helsel paced Manton with 12 points, 10 steals, five assists and seven rebounds while Genna Alexander added 11 points and four steals.
Aliyah Geary had nine points while Kelsi Traxler added five points, six rebounds and six steals.
Traxler and Hadley Saylor had some key putbacks off offensive rebounds to seal the win, Katona added.
The Rangers are at Lake City Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.