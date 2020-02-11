MANTON — Manton started strong and never looked back in a 79-12 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference girls basketball game Monday night.
"It was great to get back in the gym and play tonight," Manton coach JP Katona said. "We haven't played in over a week so it was good to get our legs some work.
"We're still not 100 percent healthy but we are trending in the right direction to be ready for the end of the season. Everyone played a significant part tonight and it was great to see a strong performance from our bench."
Manton led 20-8 after the first quarter and 52-11 at halftime.
Jaden Wilder paced the Rangers with 27 points, five steals and five rebounds while Abby Brown had 18 points, five assists and three steals. Abby Shepler had 12 points and three steals while Taylor Purkiss added eight points and four assists.
Addison Letts had seven rebounds and Megan Moffit grabbed nine rebounds.
Manton is at Roscommon on Friday.
