MANTON — The Manton girls went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, sealing a tight 31-26 victory over visiting Highland Conference foe Pine River on Tuesday.
“We did some of the little things you need to do to win that don’t show up on the stat sheet,” said Manton coach J.P. Katona.
“We avoided turnovers and we made our free throws in the fourth quarter.
“This was a nice game for us to win tonight. It helps build momentum going into districts.”
The game was close all the way through. Manton led 15-14 at the half and 20-19 going into the final period.
Katona said Hadley Saylor had a critical one-and-one opportunity in the final minutes with Manton clinging to a two-point lead and she drained both shots.
“Hadley’s free throws were huge for us at that point,” Katona said.
Leah Helsel also had a big game, scoring 22 of Manton’s 31 points to go with five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Aliyah Geary scored six with four boards and four steals. Saylor grabbed seven rebounds and Kelsi Traxler pulled down six.
Manton (7-13, 7-9) is scheduled to host Charlevoix on Thursday, weather permitting. Pine River (5-17, 3-13) concluded the regular season and faces Farwell (16-4) on Monday in the Division 3 district opener at Evart.
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a 55-2 win over Walkerville in a non-conference contest.
Kayla Milarch paced the Bears with 16 points, six steal and five rebounds while Aiden Harrand had 13 points, 12 steals and six assists.
Taylor Matthews added seven points and seven rebounds.
Buckley is at Leland on Thursday.
CUSTER — Heritage Christian dropped a 67-52 decision to Mason County Eastern.
Peyton Shaffer paced the Patriots with 18 points while Sebastian Vrieze had 12 and Peyton Nickel scored 10.
Heritage Christian hosts Boyne Falls on Thursday.
