MANISTEE — Manton edged Reed City by two points to take first in the Chris Grabowski Cross Country Invitational on Thursday.
The Rangers were first with 50 points while the Coyotes were second at 52, Ludington third at 69, Buckley ninth at 232 and Lake City 11th at 263.
"Our girls haven't been close to Reed City yet this year," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "Despite the unseasonably warm day, our kids all competed really well.
"They were aggressive right from the gun and got out well. With the end of the season approaching, the kids are already starting to show their end-of-season form."
Molly Harding took fourth in 22:11, Paige Swiriduk fifth in 22:17, Emily Harding 10th in 22:52, Chloe Colton 13th in 22:59 and Phoebe McBride 18th in 23:27.
For the Coyotes, Abbi Kiaunis took first in 20:33, Taylor Harrison third in 21:59, Paige Lofquist 12th in 22:57, Nora Smoes16th in 23:16 and Olivia Lewis 20th in 23:35.
For the Bears, Shelby Cade took ninth in 22:49, Maj Sorensen 28th in 24:12, Brooke Wilkie 68th in 26:50, Allie Kaczanowski 88th in 29:28 and Karlee Shaw 94th in 30:17.
For the Trojans, Rylee Cohoon took 31st in 24:26, Karlee Wilkerson 61st in 26:19, Anna-May Ponce 63rd in 26:29, Olivia Slocum 74th in 27:24 and Ashley Hutchinson 76th in 27:45.
Manistee won the title on the boys' side with 63 points while Mason County Central was second at 92, Manton third at 103, Lake City sixth at 159, Reed City seventh at 160 and Buckley ninth at 197.
For Manton, Noah Morrow took second in 17:43, Jonathon Traxler fifth in 18:41, Logan Patrick 21st in 19:52, Nolan Moffit 39th in 20:27 and Cayden McGrew 44th in 20:41.
"The boys got out strong from the start and competed well the entire race," Harding said. "Our senior boys competed especially well. It's getting to be that time of the year when seniors realize how close they are to their season being over."
For Lake City, Shane Nutt took fourth in 18:29, AJ Comp 29th in 20:09, Dustin Jackson 33rd in 20:14, Austin Small 45th in 20:45 and Avery DeBoer 67th in 22:14.
For Reed City, Calvin Rohde took first in 17:37, Jared Karns ninth in 18:49, Ty Kailing 42nd in 20:38, Mason Dozier 58th in 21:40 and Nathan Huss 74th in 22:48.
"Abbi and Calvin both ran excellent races," Reed City coach Richard Saladin said. "Abbi started pulling away just before the mile mark and just ran away from everyone. She looked really strong. Taylor made a big push in mile three to secure a solid third-place finish against some tough competition. Overall, we had eight girls finish in the top 27 and earned a medal (top 40). Freshman Nora Smoes really ran well today for us as our No. 4 finisher.
"We ran on Tuesday in a conference meet and our legs were a little tired but I was extremely impressed with the effort."
For Buckley, Jackson Kulawiak took 19th in 19:50, Jacob Wicker 24th in 20:07, Carson Kulawiak 28th in 20:09, Braden Melville 77th in 22:59 and Josh Long 102nd in 27:51.
