MANTON — Manton got off to a solid start but couldn't hang on in a 40-38 loss to Beal City in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Rangers led 7-2 after the first quarter and 16-12 at halftime before taking a 31-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
"I loved the way we started but not the way we finished," Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said. "We played sound defense to start the game but you could feel the momentum shift in the second half.
"We just ran out of gas in the fourth quarter."
Aliyah Geary paced Manton with 17 points and five rebounds while Leah Helsel added 12 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and five assists. Angela Porter also grabbed seven rebounds.
Manton is at Pine River on Thursday.
