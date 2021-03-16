HOUGHTON LAKE — A shorthanded Manton team dropped a 55-33 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Rangers lost two more players to COVID-19 contact tracing quarantine on Monday and played the game with just five girls.
"We only dressed five and that was a tall task against a good Houghton Lake team," Manton coach JP Katona said. "We struggled right from the get-go."
Houghton Lake led 16-6 after the first quarter and it was 32-13 at halftime. The Bobcats were up 49-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Lauren Wilder paced Manton with 13 points, three assists and three rebounds while Leah Helsel had eight points and four rebounds. Aysia Taylor aded four points and five rebounds.
The Rangers face Houghton Lake again next Monday in a Division 3 district contest at McBain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.