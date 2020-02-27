LEROY — The Manton girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a road win against Pine River Wednesday, 52-22.
The Rangers jumped out to a 17-6 lead after the first quarter and expanded that lead to 32-12 by the half. To start the fourth quarter, Manton was in control, 47-15.
Manton coach J.P. Katona said he loved his team's tenacity on defense which set the tone for the game early. He said his team's defensive play also energized the Rangers' offense.
"We played very unselfish basketball. We were patient when we needed to be and it created some baskets for us," he said.
Pine River coach Paula Justin said her team simply ran into a senior-heavy team that is good and hard to beat.
Abby Brown paced the Rangers with 17 points and five steals while Abby Shepler had 11 points and seven rebounds. Jaden Wilder and Molly Lane each had eight points. Brianna Puffer had nine boards while Megan Moffit had eight rebounds.
For Pine River, Madi Sparks had seven points and six rebounds while Hailey Wanstead had five points and nine rebounds and CorNesha Holmes had four points and three rebounds.
Manton plays Houghton Lake in Lake City in a Division 3 District game while Pine River plays Hart in Hart in a Division 3 District game.
• In the JV game, the Rangers won 46-34. Manton's Kaliyah Ostrander had 22 points while Sam Powers had 16 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.