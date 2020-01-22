MANTON — Back on track.
Manton bounced back from its only loss of the season last Friday to rout Houghton Lake 57-19 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Rangers were up 20-4 after the first quarter and had a commanding 33-6 lead at halftime.
"It was a great bounceback win for us tonight," Manton coach JP Katona said. "I thought we showed a lot of energy in the first quarter and played well as a team.
"We communicated very well and played great team basketball the whole night."
Abby Brown paced Manton with 15 points and five steals while Molly Lane added 11 points and eight rebounds. Abby Shepler had nine points and six rebounds while Jaden Wilder recorded seven points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
Addison Letts also had six points and five rebounds.
Manton is at McBain on Friday.
