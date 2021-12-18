BEAL CITY — That's more like it.
Manton got a nice boost before the holiday break as it beat Beal City 67-35 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Rangers had started the season 0-4 but got back on track after a slow start against the Aggies.
"This was a great confidence-builder game," Manton coach JP Katona said. "We started off a little bit rusty but came out of halftime dialed in.
"We also shared the ball extremely well tonight which allowed other players to score. Overall, a great team effort."
Manton led 11-8 after the first quarter and 31-22 at halftime before taking a commanding 54-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lauren Wilder paced the Rangers with 23 points, seven steals and three assists while Leah Helsel had 16 points, four steals and three assists. Megan Moffit had 10 points, 13 rebounds, eight steals and seven assists while Hadley Saylor added 10 points.
Genna Alexander also had seven points and seven rebounds.
Manton is at Traverse City West on Jan. 4.
