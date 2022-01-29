MANTON — Wire to wire.
Manton got off to a good start and finished strong as it beat Northern Michigan Christian 44-41 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Comets had been in a three-way atop the league standings with McBain and Lake City entering the night.
“I loved our energy tonight and we had it all four quarters,” Manton coach JP Katona said. “This is the first time we’ve led the whole way.
“This was a great, complete team win and things were going our way.”
The Rangers led 9-3 after the first quarter and 14-13 at halftime before taking a 30-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lauren Wilder had the big night for Manton with 27 points, seven steals, five rebounds and four assists. Wilder went 15 of 19 from the free-throw line, as well.
Genna Alexander had six points and six rebounds while Leah Helsel also scored six.
Megan Moffit had five points and six rebounds.
“Give kudos to Megan and Genna for playing solid defense against (Megan) Bennett in the post,” Katona added.
Bennett paced NMC with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jada VanNoord added eight points.
“We played great defense in the first half,” NMC coach Rich Bennett said.
“We came out flat on defense in the second half and couldn’t recover.
“Manton wanted to win more than we did right from the start.”
Manton hosts Beal City on Tuesday.
