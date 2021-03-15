MANTON — Flat for most of the game, Manton rallied for a 38-35 win over Charlevoix in a non-conference girls basketball contest Saturday.
The Rayders led 11-7 after the first quarter and it was tied at 15-15 at halftime. Charlevoix was up 28-19 going into the fourth quarter.
"We played flat for the first three quarters," Manton coach JP Katona said. "We used a trap o spark some energy to start the fourth and it worked.
"Aysia Taylor stepped up big in the fourth with eight points and crucial rebounds. She also hit four free throws in the waning seconds to give us the lead."
Lauren Wilder paced Manton with 20 points, five rebounds and four steals while Taylor added 13 points and 14 rebounds.
The Rangers (7-5 overall) are at Houghton Lake today.
