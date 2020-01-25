Manton girls rally past McBain

MCBAIN — That might be a piece of the conference title they saved.
Down 15 points in the third quarter, Manton rallied to beat McBain 44-38 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The win keeps the Rangers just a loss behind league-leading Lake City in the Highland standings as the season hits the halfway mark.
Manton coach JP Katona was pleased with the way his team kept battling until it turned around.
"Give credit to McBain, they were well-prepared for tonight's game," Katona said. "They definitely gave us their all.
"It's a great gut-check win for us after being down 15 in the third quarter."
Katona made a small adjustment defensively and it worked.
"We were able to create some offense off our defense and that gave us a nice run going into the fourth quarter," he said.
McBain led 12-7 after the first quarter and 24-18 at halftime. The Ramblers were up 33-32 going into the fourth quarter.
McBain coach Drew Bronkema was pleased with his team's effort and response after a rough loss to Lake City on Tuesday.
"I challenged the girls to come out and get off to a good start," Bronkema said. "We did that early and then went on another 9-0 run to start the second half.
"Manton amped up the pressure and we struggled with it. We played a pretty good game other than about a four- or five-minute stretch were we played too fast."
Jaden Wilder paced the Rangers with 13 points and seven steals while Molly Lane had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Abby Shepler had 10 points while Abby Brown added nine points and seven steals.
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 15 points while Couper Agema had eight and Olyvia Nederhood scored six.
McBain hosts Cadillac on Monday while Manton hosts Evart on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.