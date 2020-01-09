MAPLE CITY — Regardless of the calendar, that's a big win.
Manton overcame a double-digit halftime deficit to rally for a 58-54 win over Glen Lake in a non-conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
The two could see each other again deep into the Division 3 state tournament in March.
"It was a fun game," Manton coach JP Katona said. "We showed good mental toughness and it was a good experience. They had a great crowd which rattled us in the first half but we responded."
The Rangers switched to a zone defense and slowed down the bigger Lakers in the second half.
Manton led 13-12 after the first quarter before Glen Lake was up 31-20 at halftime. The Rangers then outscored the Lakers 20-7 in the third for a 40-38 lead going into the fourth.
Leading the charge for Manton was senior Brianna Puffer who hit five 3-pointers on her way to 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
"Kudos to Brianna for stepping up in a pressure situation and hitting some big shots for us," Katona added.
Abby Brown added 12 points and seven steals while Molly Lane had 12 points and seven rebounds. Jaden Wilder added 11 points, as well.
Manton (8-0 overall) hosts Kalkaska on Monday.
