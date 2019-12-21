BEAL CITY — The Manton girls basketball team remained perfect this season after the Rangers dismantled Beal City Friday, 69-14.
Manton coach JP Katona said Friday's game was a great way to finish before the holiday break and the 20 days his team has until its next game.
"We had great intensity out of our nine players. All of our players scored," he said.
Manton jumped out to a huge lead after the first quarter, 26-1, and continued to grow the lead through the second quarter. By the half, the Rangers were up 47-4, Katona said. To start the final quarter, Katona said Manton was up 59-10.
With the long hiatus before the Rangers play again, Katona said his team will put in some hard practices during the break. He also said if there is a silver lining his team doesn't play until Jan. 7 so they can get back into the routine.
Molly Lane led the Rangers with 19 points, five rebounds, and four steals while Jaden Wilder added 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Abby Brown scored 13 points with nine steals. Coming off the bench, Katona said Megan Moffit and Leah Helsel each played well scoring six points with six boards.
Manton (6-0, 4-0) host Pine River on Jan. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.