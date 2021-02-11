MANTON — Manton looked good from start to finish as it beat Forest Area 71-32 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Rangers led 16-9 after the first quarter and expanded it to 36-17 at halftime.
"It was great to start playing again and the girls played really unselfish tonight," Manton coach JP Katona said. "We shot the ball extremely well.
"This was a great game to shake off the rust."
Manton freshman Lauren Wilder had a strong night with 26 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and six steals. Aysia Taylor added 13 points and 10 rebounds while Leah Helsel added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Sam Powers also had nine points, five rebounds and four blocks.
The Rangers host Roscommon on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.