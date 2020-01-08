MANTON — Manton took care of business, beating Pine River 64-17 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Rangers were up 24-3 after the first quarter and 41-10 at halftime.
"This was a great game for us tonight," Manton coach JP Katona said. "I thought we played very efficient and clean coming off the break.
"It was great to get even minutes for everyone going into our big game (Wednesday)."
Abby Brown paced Manton with 21 points, seven steals and five assists while Jaden Wilder had 15 points, nine assists and three steals. Abby Shepler added 15 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with eight points
The Rangers (7-0 overall, 5-0 Highland) are at Glen Lake today while Pine River hosts McBain on Thursday.
