MANTON — Manton won its seventh straight, beating Houghton Lake 48-27 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
"The girls played hard tonight," Manton coach JP Katona said. "We look forward to finishing the regular season with this win streak we're on."
The Rangers led 14-4 after the first quarter and 23-10 at halftime. It was 37-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Lauren Wilder paced Manton with 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals while Leah Helsel had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Megan Moffit added 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
The Rangers host Pine River on Tuesday.
