MANTON — Good energy and good bench play led Manton to an easy 65-14 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Rangers were up 21-4 after the first quarter and 47-6 at halftime.
"I was very pleased with how fast we played tonight and we had great intensity," Manton coach JP Katona said. "That's key going into the big match-up on Friday.
"I thought our bench didn't lose a beat, too. They came in and played some awesome minutes."
Abby Brown paced Manton with 13 points, five assists and five rebounds while Molly Lane added 12 points. Megan Moffit had 11 points and 10 rebounds while Abby Shepler added nine points and five steals.
The Rangers are at Lake City on Friday in a battle for the top spot in the Highland.
