ROSCOMMON — Manton used a balanced attack to cruise to a 75-33 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Rangers were up 24-6 after the first quarter and 36-19 at halftime.
"We played very unselfish basketball tonight and set up our teammates well," Manton coach JP Katona said. "Abby (Brown) and Abby (Shepler) played very well all around and it was a total team effort."
Jaden Wilder paced Manton with 25 points and nine rebounds while Megan Moffit had 11 points. Shepler had 11 points, five steals, five assists and six rebounds while Brown added nine points, six steals and five assists.
Brianna Puffer also had nine points.
Manton hosts Lake City on Tuesday with first place in the Highland on the line. The Trojans are a game up on the Rangers.
• Manton won the JV game 43-21. Grace Wahr paced the Rangers with 17 points.
