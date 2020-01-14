MANTON — Manton got good bench play and cruised to a 52-38 win over Kalkaska in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
Manton senior Brianna Puffer sat the game out with an illness and Ranger coach JP Katona commended Addison Letts for stepping right in.
"I thought we had great play from our bench after being without one of our starters," Katona said. "They played great taking up her minutes, especially Addison Letts."
"Kalkaska played hard all 32 minutes and tested us mentally."
Manton led 16-10 after the first quarter and 29-20 at halftime before taking a 43-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Abby Brown paced the Rangers with 21 points, four assists and five rebounds while Jaden Wilder had 12 points, five assists and five rebounds. Abby Shepler had eight points and seven rebounds while Molly Lane added eight rebounds and six points.
Manton (9-0 overall) hosts Roscommon on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.