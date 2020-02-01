MANTON — Manton got the job done when it needed to, beating Northern Michigan Christian 61-36 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The contest was close for some time as the Rangers led just 11-6 after the first quarter and 28-21 at halftime.
"NMC came ready to play tonight," Manton coach JP Katona said. "We were battle-tested early on and it was a hard-fought game which is good for us at this point of the year."
Manton stretched the lead to 48-32 going into the fourth quarter and cruised from there.
Jaden Wilder paced the Rangers with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Abby Shepler had 14 points and six steals. Molly Lane added eight points and six rebounds.
Katona also commended Megan Moffit for her defensive play on NMC's Megan Bennett.
Bennet paced the Comets with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Rylie Langton had nine points and eight rebounds.
"We played a great first half offensively and defensively and then the third quarter killed us," NMC coach Rich Bennett said. "We came out of halftime and struggled to get the ball up the floor due to Manton's press."
Manton hosts Beal City on Tuesday while NMC hosts McBain.
