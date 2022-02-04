LEROY —The Manton girls basketball team got the win against Pine River Thursday, 49-39, but Rangers coach JP Katona wasn't thrilled with his team's effort.
He said his team had low energy and didn't execute the game plan. He said the Rangers couldn't get anything going offensively, but when you have games where you don't execute and still win Katona said he will take.
"We led the whole game, but I didn't like the way we played [Thursday]," he said.
Manton jumped out to a 12-6 lead after the first quarter and a 22-15 lead at the half. To begin the final quarter of play, Manton led, 35-30.
Pine River coach Paula Justin said her team also didn't play to expectations Thursday and was flat. Although there were times during the game the Bucks played well, Justin said they could never get over the hump.
Lauren Wilder paced the Rangers with 27 points, 10 rebounds and five steals while Megan Moffitt had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Genna Alexander had 10 rebounds.
Pine River was paced by Hailey Wanstead's 17 points, 15 rebounds and four assists while Amanda Hill had eight points, four rebounds and four assists. Madi Sparks had seven points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks.
Manton hosts Leelanau St. Mary on Monday, while the Bucks travel to McBain on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.