MANTON — The Manton girls basketball team overcame a slow start to beat Roscommon by 24 Wednesday, 45-21.
The Rangers only led by a point, 10-9, after the first quarter but expanded that lead to 10, 25-15, by the half. Manton coach JP Katona said his team upped its intensity in the second quarter with better communication and solid defense.
"Defensively, we are playing OK and we need to improve offensively by executing our opportunities to score," he said.
By the start of the fourth quarter, Manton led 36-19.
Manton sophomore Lauren Wilder paced the Rangers with 19 points, six steals, four assists and 10 rebounds, while senior Megan Moffit had six points, five blocks, four steals and nine rebounds. Genna Alexander had six points, five steals and six rebounds, while Adriana Sackett had five points and four steals. Manton junior Leah Helsel had six points.
Manton (2-5, 2-3) travels to Lake City Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.