Manton girls win Bear Country Invitational

BUCKLEY — Manton's girls put together a good day and took first in the annual Bear Country XC Invitational on Saturday.
The Rangers were first with 36 points while Kingsley was second at 44, Frankfort third at 86, Pine River fourth at 101 and Buckley sixth at 154.
"The kids are looking strong as we're heading into mid-season," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "With highly-competitive meets coming up, it will be fun to see who's willing to fight their way up to the next level of competition."
For Manton, Paige Swiriduk took fourth in 21:19, Molly Harding sixth in 21:26, Emily Harding eighth in 21:35, Phoebe McBride 13th in 22:33 and Chloe Colton 14th in 22:43.
For Pine River, Elizabeth Rigling took 18th in 23:22, Hailey Wanstead 19th in 23:27, Payton Fulmerhouser 21st in 24:11, Jada Montgomery 24th in 24:22 and Grace Beebe 29th in 24:25.
For Buckley, Shelby Cade took third in 20:53, Maj Sorensen 31st in 24:50, Brooke Wilkie 35th in 25:50, Karlee Shaw 49th in 29:44 and Allie Kaczanowski 53rd in 31:11.
For Mesick, McKenzie Kendall took 51st in 30:40.
Lansing Waverly won the boys' title with 61 points while Mason County Eastern was second at 83, Manton third at 90, Pine River fourth at 95, Buckley fifth at 113 and Mesick eighth at 208.
For the Rangers, Noah Morrow took first in 17:01, Jonathon Traxler 11th in 18:42, Logan Patrick 23rd in 19:18, Cayden McGrew 31st in 19:48 and Jeremiah Tuck 35th in 20:05.
For the Bucks, Jayce Methner took third in 17:44, Philip Rigling fourth in 17:58, Landyn Cool 25th in 19:23, Jordan Koetje 36th in 20:20 and Wyatt Underhill 41st in 20:42.
For the Bears, Jackson Kulawiak took 10th in 18:38, Jacob Wicker 19th in 19:12, Kallen Wildfong 20th in 19:13, Carson Kulawiak 22nd in 19:18 and Braden Melville 53rd in 22:12.
For the Bulldogs, Grant Fleis took 17th in 19:00, Tenzin McGregor 50th in 21:28, Mitchell Rogers 52nd in 22:07, Eli Brewer 59th in 24:22 and Aiden Brewer 62nd in 30:55.
Marion holds Steeplechase Invite
MARION — Marion held its annual Steeplechase Invitational on Saturday with a course that features logs and hay bales and also is run as three separate races — 5k, two-mile and 1.25-mile — for both the boys and girls.
In addition, only three runners are needed to score as a team instead of the usual five.
Following are the local results.
Girls 5k
1. Evart — 2. Laina Payne, 25:12; 3. Sophia Scott, 25:15; 5. Brianna Cass, 26:38.
3. Marion — 6. Alexis Salisbury, 28:11; 7. Nolah Grundy, 28:42; 8. Sarah England, 28:48.
Girls 2-mile
2. Forest Area — 1. Meagan Lange, 14:48; 4. Terri Weiling, 15:51; 7. Mia Cunningham, 18:11.
4. Evart — 10. Logan Staats, 18:26; 11. Kyleigh Burhans; 15. Allison Kleeves, 20:05.
5. Marion — 6. Chloe Philo, 17:23; 13. Andrea Weaver, 19:24; 17. Riley Kischnick, 20:09.
Girls 1.25-mile
1. McBain NMC — 2. Makayla Hall, 9:41; 3. Kate Krick, 10:07; 4. Ally Krick, 10:41.
2. Marion — 5. Elizabeth Fouch, 10:51; 6. Selena Quintero, 11:17; 8. Lisah Buchanan, 13:09.
Boys 5k
3. Evart — 1. Kinkade Dubreuil, 19:17; 11. Korey Clark, 26:32; 13. Seth Goodwin, 30:02.
4. Marion — 8. Jordan Wood, 24:31; 9. Aidan Timko, 25:24; 10. Eric Williams, 25:43.
Boys 2-mile
1. NMC — 2. Garrett Langton, 13:25; 3. Landon Ochampaugh, 13:53; 4. Luke Pettengill, 13:56.
5. Forest Area — 10. Daniel Thompson, 15:48.
6. Evart — 13. Cory Vader, 17:04; 15. Logan Hebert, 22:53.
Boys 1.25-mile
1. NMC — Bobby Vennema, 8:23; 3. Josh Byard, 8:36; 4. Jacob Booher, 9:25.
McBain runs at Bath
BATH — McBain's girls took second in the Class 3 portion of the Bret Clements Bath Invitational on Saturday.
Pewamo-Westphalia was first at 56 while the Ramblers were second at 88 and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart third at 104.
"I was very happy with how the girls performed today," McBain girls coach Tasha O'Malley said. "The weather was warm but the girls persevered. The time of the race today gave the girls an idea of what conditions will be like at MSU on Friday.
"Our JV girls also performed very well. Many of those girls saw improvement in their times from their first race."
Maggie O'Malley took ninth in 20:29, Brianna Eisenga 11th in 20:35, Reese Ensing 18th in 21:19, Megan Taylor 22nd in 21:41 and Regan Hill 39th in 22:35.
Hanover-Horton won the boys' title with 40 points while Pewamo-Westphalia was second at 57, Caro third at 131 and McBain ninth at 222.
Connor Murphy took sixth in 16:45, Kadin Eastway 41st in 18:42, Kyle Pylkas 54th in 19:01, Blake Whetstone 63d in 19:18 and Joseph Petrimoulx 67th in 19:27.
"Good performances as well from Kadin Eastway, Kyle Pylkas and Blake Whetstone," McBain boys coach Trevor Holmes said. "Both Blake and Connor ran close to their season's best on a tougher course. I thought they performed really well."
