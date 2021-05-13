BEULAH — The Manton golf team shot a team score of 234 Wednesday during a tournament at Crystal Lake Golf Club.
Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said it was a beautiful day Wednesday and Luke Puffer led the Rangers with a round score of 51. Lincoln followed with a 57, Jeremiah Vlaeminck shot a 61, Kelsi Traxler shot a career-best 65 and Conner Garno also shot 65.
"We had some very nice shots today but still struggled with putting and around the green — but I see a lot of improvement," Sinkel said.
Manton travels to Grayling Thursday.
