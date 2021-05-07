MANTON — The Northern Division teams of the Mid Michigan Golf Conference, Manton, Northern Michigan Christian and McBain, dealt with some tough teams and weather conditions during multiple matches Thursday.
Despite Manton, NMC and McBain losing their matches against Shepard, Clare and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, the teams all showed improvement.
Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said the team saw all types of weather Thursday while playing at Emerald Vale Golf Course. As a team, the Rangers shot a season-low of 232 but lost Shepard (171), Clare (181) and Sacred Heart (202). Jeremiah Vlaminck led the way for the Rangers with a season-low 53. Luke Puffer and Lincoln Hicks were close behind with a 54 and a 55, respectively. Eli Schultz closed out the scoring for Manton with a 70.
"Overall, all six kids are showing improvement, but we need to eliminate the 'blow up' holes and try to minimize the damage when things go sideways," Sinkel said.
NMC shot a team score of 216 and NMC coach Dave Skinner said the Southern Division of the MMGC is strong. The benefit for the Comets Thursday was getting their new golfers to see some talented golfers play. He said that easily becomes a great coaching tool for him during and after the match.
"We are mostly freshmen and sophomores so this becomes a great benefit to us to play against some great teams," he said. "We got a good dose of cold rain halfway through the match and that drove some of the scores higher than most days."
NMC was paced by Andrew Eisenga's 50 while Cam Baas shot a 51, Tucker Tossey 55 and Logan Hart 60.
The Ramblers shot a team score of 215 and were paced by Bryce Roller's 50 round score. Tucker Vandervelde shot a 51, while Matt Utecht shot 53 and Christian Mitchell 61.
NMC, McBain and Manton will play Monday at Emerald Vale.
