MANTON — The Manton golf teamed hosted Kingsley in a match Wednesday at its home course Emerald Vale.
Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said his varsity players shot a season-low nine hole score of 209 while Kingsley shot 223. Luke Puffer paced all Rangers with a round score of 47, followed by Lincoln Hicks (50), Brady Sinkel (55), Ava Traxler (57) and Connor Garno (57).
The JV team shot a 243 while Kingsley recorded a 251 team score. Abbie Potter led the team with a round score of 58, followed by Kelsi Traxler (61), Grace Lutke (61), Brenen Salani (63).
"It was a beautiful night for golf. Our younger golfers are really improving each time out," Sinkel said. "I am anxious to see what we can shoot if we can put it all together for a round."
