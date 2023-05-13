MANTON — Next up, regionals.
Ok, so there are some league dual meets left to get in but the next big event is now a week away with MHSAA track and field regionals on May 19-20.
Manton warmed up for a big Division 3 regional on May 20 as it hosted its annual Ranger Invitational on Friday.
Traverse City St. Francis won the boys’ big-school division with 134 points while the Rangers were third at 122 and Pine River seventh at 39.5.
For Manton, Zander Johnigan took second in the 300-meter hurdles in 43.84 seconds; Nolan Moffit second in the 800 in 2:01.04 and second in the high jump at 6-feet; Robert Dykhouse third in the 3200 in 10:26.55; Carter Helsel secon in the shot put at 44-11 and third in the discus at 113-4; Andrew Phillips third in the long jump at 20-5.
Pine River’s Javen Wanstead won the discus at 118-11.
Marion won the boys’ small-school division with 154 points while Buckley was second at 122, Northern Michigan Christian sixth at 50 and Mesick seventh at 43.
For the Eagles, Mason Salisbury won the 110 hurdles in 16.87 seconds and 300 hurdles in 42.48 seconds while Braden Prielipp won the high jump at 6-7. Gavin Prielipp won the long jump at 19-10.5 and Weston Cox the shot put at 42-11.
Cole Meyer took second in the pole vault at 10-9 and second in the discus at 120-2; Salisbury second in the long jump at 19-8.5.
For the Bears, Nick Simon won the 100 dash in 11.29 seconds, the 200 dash in 22.46 seconds and the 400 dash in 51.81 seconds.
For the Comets, Isaac Bowden won the pole vault at 13-1 and Nathan Eisenga was second in the high jump at 6-0 while Bowden also was second in the 300 hurdles in 45.26 seconds.
St. Francis won the girls’ large-school division with 145 points while Manton was second at 127, Benzie Central third at 119 and Pine River fifth at 55.
Manton’s Mattie LaFreniere won the discus at 102-8 and pole vault at 9-3. Kennedi Wahmhoff took third in the 800 at 2:40.25 and second in the high jump at 4-11; Chloe Colton third in the 1600 at 5:45.79 and second in the 3200 in 12:27.85; Makayla Gowell third in the shot put at 30-4 and Aubrie Stahl third in the discus at 85-3.
Frankfort won the small-school division with 166 points while Buckley was tied for second at 102, Marion fifth at 70.5, Forest Area eighth at 22 and Mesick ninth at five.
For the Bears, Brooklynn Frazee won the 100 dash in 12.67 seconds and the 200 dash in 26.57 seconds while Aiden Harrand won the 400 dash in 58.88 seconds and the 800 in 2:15.16.
For the Eagles, Harley Bear won the discus at 111-6 and the shot put at 36-8
LAKE CITY — Lake City’s boys and McBain’s girls each picked up two wins in a Highland double-dual meet with Beal City.
The Trojans, the defending league champions, used their depth to secure the wins.
“I am proud of the team effort as the depth of the team was key to getting two conference wins,” Lake City coach Nathan Nederhood said.
Dayne Blair won 100 dash in 11.28 seconds and the 200 dash in 23.26 seconds while Enzo Ramalho won the 800 in 2:04.67 and the 1600 in 4:43.50.
Rowland Ball won the shot put at 47-0.5, Marcus Booms the pole vault at 12-0 and Tyler Brown the long jump at 18-8. Lake City also won the 800 relay in 1:36.93 and the 3200 relay in 9:52.61.
McBain’s Ben Rodenbaugh took first in the high jump at 6-4.
The big news for McBain’s girls came in the discus where Isabel Rozeveld broke the school record as she took first in the event at 121-8 while Allison Gladu won the shot put at 34-9.
“The girls went to the meet with a lot of goals,” McBain coach Susan Maloney said.
“This is our last big meet before regionals. We had a lot of PRs tonight and I am extremely happy for the girls.”
Sydney Heuker won the long jump at 13-5.75 while Analiese Fredin won the 300 hurdles in 49.30 seconds. Chelsi Eisenga won the 1600 in 5:57.90 and Haley Miller the 3200 in 13:53.57.
The Ramblers swept the relays, winning the 400 relay in 55.25 seconds, the 800 relay at 1:50.95, the 1600 relay at 4:15.83 and the 3200 relay at 10:56.89.
“The relays really brought down their times and the girls really pushing themselves,” Maloney added.
For Lake City, Rylee Cohoon won the 100 hurdles in 17.08 seconds, Mackenzie Bisballe the high jump at 5-0 and Emma Nickerson the pole vault at 9-0.
