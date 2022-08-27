HESPERIA — The ups and downs the game get interesting sometimes.
Even with that, Manton kept its head on straight.
The Rangers were rewarded for that effort as it beat Hesperia 37-34 in a non-conference contest to open the season Friday night.
Manton built a two-score lead in the fourth quarter only to watch the Panthers make things interesting late.
“Our kids battled the whole game and I so proud of the effort,” Manton coach Eric Salani said. “This is a huge team win.
“Through the ups and downs of the game, they kept battling.”
Manton led 6-0 after the first quarter and 12-6 at halftime before taking a 24-18 lead into the fourth quarter. The Rangers went up 37-24 only to see Hesperia score 10 straight points.
The Panthers got an 80-yard kickoff return to build momentum but Manton ended it when Connor Garno picked off a pass to end the game.
Leon Barber led Manton with 112 yards rushing while Nathan Winters was 2 of 3 passing for 70 yards, including a 40-yard TD pass to Zander Johnigan. Andrew Phillips also had 106 yards rushing.
Also scoring for Manton were Barber and Winters.
Winters led the way defensively with seven tackles.
The Rangers host Houghton Lake next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.