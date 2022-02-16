MANTON — Someone somewhere said something about peaking at the right time.
Count Manton in that category.
The Rangers pulled off a big one, beating Lake City 32-29 in a Highland Conference girls basketball game Tuesday night.
The loss drops the Trojans a game behind McBain in the league standings and gives the Ramblers at least a share of the conference title headed into their showdown at Lake City Thursday night.
Regardless of what happens at the top of the conference, Manton coach JP Katona is pleased his team is coming around as March gets closer and closer.
“This was a great game for us to be a part of,” he said. “This is our sixth win in a row so we’re playing well at the right time.
“For us to win all four quarters against a good Lake City team is an accomplishment.”
Manton led 10-8 after the first quarter and 20-15 at halftime. It was 27-21 going into the fourth quarter.
For Trojan coach Bill Tisron, it’s a disappointing loss but his team’s goals are all still out there.
“We did a lot of good things but couldn’t find the bucket,” he said. “Sometimes a loss like this late in the season can be a good wake-up call.
“We can still win a piece of the Highland and then get ready for districts.”
Shooting was the culprit for Lake City as the Trojans were just 11 of 52 from the floor.
“We couldn’t get the shots to fall tonight but kudos to Manton, they played very well defensively,” Tisron added.
Katona agreed.
“We executed our defensive gameplan to a tee tonight and so kudos to the team for doing that,” he said.
Manton sophomore standout Lauren Wilder hit two 3-point buzzer-beaters at the end of the first and second quarters to give the Rangers sparks going into breaks. She finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Leah Helsel added 10 points while Megan Moffit had four points and eight rebounds.
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 12 points and 14 rebounds while Haylee Parniske had six points.
Chloe Bisballe had five points, six rebounds and five assists while Emma Nickerson also had five points and six rebounds.
Manton hosts Houghton Lake in the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader on Friday.
