LEROY — The finale is set.
Manton and Lake City each picked up wins Tuesday, setting up Thursday's match for the crown in an MHSAA Division 3 volleyball district final.
Game time is 6 p.m. at Pine River High School.
The Rangers opened action Tuesday by beating the host Bucks 25-9, 25-17, 22-25, 25-5.
Manton coach Nicole Helsel was pleased with the consistency her team showed in getting the victory.
"We knew it was going to be a good match-up and we would have to play consistently and intensely to make it to the district finals," she said. "The girls did a nice job of keeping the pressure on with their offense and kept their energy high.
"It is exciting to be one win closer to one of our goals."
Abby Brown paced Manton with 10 kills, 29 assists and five digs while Megan Moffit had four aces, two kills and nine digs. Addison Letts had one ace, one kill and 24 digs while Aysia Taylor added three aces, six kills and 19 digs.
Brianna Puffer set the program record for kills in a season, picking up 17 on Tuesday. She also had five blocks and six digs. Jaden Wilder added 13 kills, a block and 18 digs.
Pine River and coach Jana Dennis were hoping for more but the Bucks return most of their lineup in 2019 and this is something to build on.
"This definitely wasn't how we expected our season to end," Dennis said. "We felt confident going into the match but just couldn't muster enough to pull it out. We played a great third game but came out flat in game four.
"We made some great strides this season and even though we are disappointed with the loss, we have a very bright future ahead. Our young players grew a lot this season and are determined to come back better than ever next year."
Lake City advanced with a 25-7, 25-8, 25-19 win over Evart.
"The first two sets were played well with minimal errors but our confidence got the best of us in the third game and too many unforced errors caused a close game," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "We had a lot to work on before we go into Thursday's match with Manton."
Rylie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 10 kills and seven digs while Brook Silvers had six kills, six digs and two aces. Emma Baron added 19 assists, three digs and three aces.
Maddie Jimenez had nine digs while Lindsey Pylkas added five aces.
