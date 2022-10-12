LEROY — Manton kept itself in contention for the Highland Conference volleyball title with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-22 win over Pine River in a league match Tuesday.
The Rangers (32-4-4 overall) are just a game behind league-leading McBain at 6-1 and face the Ramblers next Tuesday.
“It was nice to get a win against Pine River tonight,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said.
“They hit us deep and made us work around the middle. Our team played smart and steady, but lacked energy and emotion.
“We have only a handful of dates left in the season and I talk to the girls a lot about playing with more of a sense of urgency. I have not seen this urgent level of play out of them yet and I hope they are able to find it and peak at the right time.”
Abby Potter had four digs; Adriana Sackett five kills and 25 digs; Ashley Bredahl three kills, 30 assists and eight digs; Bridgette Collins four digs; Emma Ruppert five digs; Genevieve Alexander a dig and an assist; and Lauren Wilder 18 kills, an ace and 15 digs.
Leah Helsel had nine kills, an ace, an assist, 11 digs and a block; Madison Schnitker an assist and a dig; Makayla Gowell a dig; Morgan Shepler five kills and 12 digs; and Mattie Lafreniere a dig.
Manton hosts Evart on Thursday.
For Pine River, Madi Sparks had nine kills and 1 digs while Lillian Pylman had 13 digs and two aces. Karlie Snyder had 11 digs and Lanie Sparks 10 digs.
“We came out super flat tonight,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “We had a position switch due to the illness of a player so we just had trouble getting into a groove.
“We played our best in set three but still started our sluggish. We made a good comeback but it just wasn’t soon enough.”
The Bucks host Roscommon on Thursday.
LAKE CITY — Lake City scored an easy win on the court and helped out a community member, as well.
The Trojans beat Roscommon 25-11, 25-12, 25-9 in a Highland match and held their Dig Pink event with proceeds helping a local child.
“Our team raised for (4-year-old) Isaiah Benavides, diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma (a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissue — specifically skeletal muscle tissue or sometimes hollow organs),” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “These nights are always bigger then the game of volleyball. The whole community shows their support for such a great cause. I am proud of the girls for the work they put in raising money, baking baked goods and selling shirts.
“We played well tonight and brought a lot of smiles into our gym. However, Isaiah still needs thoughts and prayers and that’s what we want our message to be tonight and everyday forward.
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with eight digs, 13 kills, eight assists and two blocks while Emily Urie had seven digs and Hannah Vasicek two digs. Alie Bisballe had six digs, eight kills and four blocks while Hailey Hamel added four digs and Kaylee Keenan 16 digs.
Helen Brown had seven assists; Kasey Keenan five kills; Haylee Parniske five kills and 11 digs; Hannah Hern three digs; Jenna Harris, Kylie Hunt and Caleigh Schneider a dig; Zoe Butkovich four kills; Isabelle Whitcomb three assists and two digs; Leah Linderman two digs; and Kaitlin Kendall a kill and a block.
Lake City (31-3-1 overall, 6-1 Highland) is at Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday.
BEAL CITY — McBain stayed perfect in Highland play with a 25-8, 25-11, 25-21 win over Beal City.
“We went into the match tonight with the intention of sweeping the match, which we were able to do, but I think not playing since last week was rough on our intensity,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “I am hoping that this weekend tournament will get us going again with our fire, and that we can get that edge on our game that we need to have this time of year.
“I was proud of our players coming off the bench to get some excitement going and keep the energy level up.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes led the Ramblers with 12 kills, three blocks, two aces, an assist and 13 digs while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had 12 kills and 12 digs.
Linde VanderVlucht had five kills, a block, an assist, two aces and 12 digs while Analiese Fredin dished out 29 assists, three kills, a block, an ace and 12 digs.
LeeAnn Bode added three kills and a dig.
McBain (26-6-2, 6-0) hosts its Fall Classic on Saturday.
• McBain won the JV match 25-22, 14-25, 15-11.
MESICK — Mesick scored a 20-25, 25-15, 25-9, 25-16 win over Pentwater in a West Michigan D League match.
“Tonight was our senior night with four seniors playing their last home match, so the first set was a little rough with some nerves and emotion coming into play but once we settled down our communication was much better,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “We have talked a lot about keeping our energy high and communication going even if we are out of system and the girls did much better with that.”
Kelsey Quiggin had five aces, two assists, 16 kills and nine digs; Celeste Hallett four aces, 19 assists, a kill and four digs; Rebecca McCree a block, a kill and four digs; Kylie Sexton a kill and seven aces on 32 of 33 serving; Jazmyn Mills two aces, two kills and seven digs; Maddy Spoor two aces, four assists and five digs; and Kayla Greene 11 digs.
CENTRAL LAKE — Forest Area got knocked out of the top spot in the Ski Valley Conference race after a 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 loss to Central Lake.
Lauren McConnell had four aces and seven digs; Taylor Muth 12 assists and three aces; Val Nelson four kills; Desjanea Perkins four kills; Natalie Lenhart four kills; and Grace Steffe four digs.
The Warriors host Indian River Inland Lakes next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.