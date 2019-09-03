WEST BRANCH — Manton's boys and girls each took second in the small-school division of the Dwayne Rau Memorial Invitational Thursday at Ogemaw Heights.
On the boys' side, Sault Ste. Marie won the overall title with 27 points while Roscommon was second at 83, Alpena third at 85, Manton fourth at 122 and Lake City fifth at 125.
"The meet format was sort of unique," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "They had all the schools race together by gender and then sorted out the team results by division and medals by grade level. The mixture of the different categories made it a little more exciting.
"Although the course was pretty flat, there is one large hill which the runners all referred to as "the wall," that they had to climb twice. It was great to miss how our kids responded to this challenge and most discovered they were stronger than they thought they were on hills."
Manton's Noah Morrow took first in 17:15. Jonathon Traxler was 24th in 19:21, Logan Patrick 29th in 20:06, Cayden McGrew 37th in 20:23 and Jeremiah Tuck 48th in 20:05.
Lake City's Shane Nutt took 11th in 18:45, Victor Gehl 14th in 18:56, AJ Comp 21st in 19:18, Austin Small 50th in 20:55 and Dustin Jackson 60th in 21:18.
The Soo also won the girls' overall title with 54 points while Roscommon was second at 63, Alpena third at 67, Manton fourth at 96 and Lake City ninth at 253.
For the Rangers, Molly Harding took ninth in 22:31, Paige Swiriduk 10th in 22:39, Emily Harding 18th in 23:13, Chloe Colton 31st in 24:12 and Phoebe McBride 32nd in 24:19.
For the Trojans, Rylee Cohoon took 36th in 24:38, Ashley Hutchinson 57th in 26:30, Emma Nickerson 61st in 26:53, Karlee Wilkerson 74th in 27:28 and Olivia Slocum 82nd in 28:11.
