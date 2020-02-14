ROSCOMMON — Manton got one win but that's where it ended.
The Rangers beat Houghton Lake 60-9 before dropping a 57-18 decision to host Roscommon in an MHSAA Division 4 Wrestling Team District Thursday.
Manton had beaten the Bucks earlier in the season but it wasn't to be this time.
"We told them we had to do everything we did the first time," Manton coach Dan Tuck said. "Basically, everyone who won the first time, didn't tonight."
Hunter Buck (160 pounds), Ben Paddock (152/160) and Corbin Colton (140/145) each won two matches for the Rangers.
Winning one match apiece were Chloe Colton (103), Virgil Phillips (112), Xavier Elkins (119), Eli Hoyt (125), Reanna Sparks (135), Connor McGrew (171), Aidan Huff (189) and Jacob Bigelow (215).
Manton competes in a Division 4 Individual District Saturday at Oscoda.
Lake City ousted
LAKE CITY — Kingsley edged host Lake City 39-34 in an MHSAA Division 3 Team District final Thursday.
The Trojans compete in a Division 3 Individual District Saturday at Grayling.
