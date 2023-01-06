LEROY — Tenacity and fight got them a win.
Manton put forth a strong effort and clipped Pine River 37-34 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
“It was a great team effort,” Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said. “I loved our defense and I thought we showed a lot of tenacity for four quarters.
“It was great finding a way to win even when Pine River was keeping it close.”
The Bucks led 8-6 after the first quarter before the Rangers went up 16-13 at halftime and 28-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Despite the loss, Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen was happy with his team after a tough loss to Evart on Monday.
“We took good shots tonight but they just didn’t fall,” he said. “Defense and rebounding kept us in the game tonight and it was a good bounce back for the girls.”
Leah Helsel paced Manton with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals while Aliyah Geary had nine points and three steals. Genna Alexander added eight points, six rebounds and four steals.
Emma Tice paced Pine River with 11 points and Taylor Stewart scored nine.
The Rangers host Elk Rapids on Monday while the Bucks host Tri County the same day.
• Pine River won the JV game 48-20.
BEAL CITY — Lake City overcame a slow start to beat Beal City 46-23 in a Highland contest.
“They came out in a triangle-and-two trying to slow us down but the girls adjusted and took what was open,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “Rylee (Cohoon) scoring eight points was big for us because she usually doesn’t look to score.
“The defense took over, too, and holding them to 23 points is good.”
Lake City led 15-5 after the first quarter and 27-15 at halftime. It was 38-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Mackenzie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 17 points and 14 rebounds while Alie Bisballe had 14 points, five rebounds and five blocks. Cohoon had eight while Peyton Hogan added seven points and five rebounds.
Lake City hosts Roscommon on Wednesday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac’s freshman girls’ team lost to Traverse City Central.
Destiny Pringle paced the Vikings with seven points while Kylie Swiger had three. Ellie Johnson, Zoey Brigerman and Airiana Nixon each had two.
MANISTEE — Marion scored a 43-24 win over Manistee Catholic in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
The Eagles led 10-2 after the first quarter and 19-8 at halftime. It was 30-16 going into the fourth quarter.
“Our offense wasn’t pretty but our defense allowed us to take care of business,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “Weston (Cox) and Gage (Baker) gave us a nice spark off the bench.”
Cole Meyer paced Marion with 11 points and seven rebounds while Braden Prielipp had 10 points and seven rebounds. Mason Salisbury had nine points and six rebounds while Gavin Prielipp scored five points and Baker scored four.
Marion (4-2 overall) is at Brethren on Tuesday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a 72-63 decision to Northwest Conference foe Frankfort.
The Panthers led 16-11 after the first quarter and 33-24 at halftime. It was 48-44 going into the fourth quarter.
Landon Kulawiak paced Buckley with 22 points while Jackson Kulawiak had 20 points and eight assists. Jeremiah Pasbjerg added nine points.
The Bears (3-5 overall, 1-2 Northwest) are at Glen Lake on Wednesday.
STANTON — Reed City opened CSAA conference wrestling action with a pair of losses, falling to Kent City 37-36 and to host Central Montcalm 59-24.
Izaiah Lentz was the lone double winner for the Coyotes as he went 2-0 at 150 pounds to improve his record to 21-0.
Winning a match apiece were Braydon Saxton (190), Noah Morgan (215), Wyatt Spalo (285), Carter Johnson (106), Logan Kindig (132), Elijah Lentz (138), Connor Ward (157) and Hunter Fagon-Moyer (175).
Reed City hosts Chippewa Hills and Newaygo on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.