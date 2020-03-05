LAKE CITY — The showdown is set.
Manton and Lake City will meet for the third time this season in an MHSAA Division 3 girls basketball district title game Friday night.
The Trojans won both regular season meetings en route to an unbeaten Highland Conference championship.
Lake City used a late surge to beat McBain 37-24 on Wednesday while Manton beat Roscommon 58-18 but likely lost one of its best players to an injury.
The Trojans saw their lead on McBain trimmed to just one with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter after the Ramblers' Couper Agema hit a 3-pointer.
Instead of hanging its head, though, Lake City responded with a 12-0 run started on a three-point play by Olivia Bellows.
"I was really proud of the grit we showed in the fourth quarter," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "McBain hit a three to cut it to one and instead of getting down, we buckled in and went on a 12-0 run.
"I really liked how we finished strong and played smart team basketball."
Lake City led 12-3 after the first quarter and was up 20-15 at halftime. The Trojans led 25-19 going into the fourth quarter.
"I thought we started out kind of rough and you could tell we hadn't played in a week and a half," Tisron said. "We got back into a better flow in the second half."
McBain coach Drew Bronkema was proud of the way his team fought and stayed with Lake City.
"The kids played hard and that's been our M.O. all year," he said. "We played with a lot of energy and we executed the game plan pretty well.
"We lost (Rylie) Bisballe a few too many times in the first half but, overall, we played well. Give Lake City credit, their a good defensive team."
Rylie Bisballe had a huge game for Lake City with 18 points, 16 rebounds, four steals, four blocks and four assists. Bellows added nine points and Nicole Adams scored six.
Manton had little trouble with Roscommon in Wednesday's opener but saw its district title hopes take a big hit when senior standout Jaden Wilder went down with an ankle injury.
Ranger coach JP Katona said it will be a game-time decision as to Wilder's status for the final on Friday.
Manton led Roscommon 22-4 after the first quarter and was up 41-6 at halftime.
"We kept the defensive stance strong this game and I thought we looked crisp again," Katona said. "We have huge momentum going into the district final.
"We need to keep that same intensity going against a good Lake City team."
Abby Brown paced the Rangers with 16 points, eight steals and five rebounds while Abby Shepler had 13 points, four steals and four assists. Megan Moffit added eight points and five rebounds.
